UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Calls For Exempting Markets From Smart Lockdown In Capital

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:25 PM

ICCI calls for exempting markets from smart lockdown in Capital

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the local administration to exempt all markets and business areas from the imposition of smart lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the local administration to exempt all markets and business areas from the imposition of smart lockdown.

They urged to take measures to ensure the implementation of SOPs in order to curb the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the federal capital as the economy was not in a position to afford the closure of business activities.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan President ICCI said that the ICT Administration has sealed some subsectors in 1-8/3, 1-8/4, G-9/1, G-10/4 and G-6/2 Islamabad to control the spread of Covid-19, however, he stressed that all markets including small markets should remain open with SOPs as closure of businesses would lead to more poverty and poverty will kill more people than the coronavirus.

�He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has already announced that business activities would not be closed due to Covid-19, which was very encouraging and urged that the ICT Administration to honor the PM's announcement.

He said this while addressing the Traders Welfare Association, Sitara Market, G-7 Markaz, Islamabad after administering oath to the newly elected Office Bearers of the Association.

Syed Altaf Hussain Shah took oath as President, Khateeb Abbasi Senior Vice President, Raja Imran and Adeel Tufail Chaudhry Vice Presidents.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that ICCI would do strong lobbying for the passage of rent control act from Senate of Pakistan.

He said that a committee would be formed consisting of important traders' leaders that would do advocacy and lobbying with the senators for early passage of rent law from the Senate.

He said that ICCI has developed strong liaison with CDA to resolve the key issues of the business community and assured the TWA G-7 Markaz, Islamabad that they would soon see many development works in their market including carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths, restoration of streetlights.

He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with TWA Sitara Market in resolving key issues of their market.

Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tijaran speaking at the occasion said that promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad was a longstanding demand of traders of the federal capital.

He said that the National Assembly has already passed the Rent Restrictions (Amendment) Bill 2020 and urged the Senate to also pass it to address the burning issue of the traders of Islamabad.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Altaf Hussain Shah President and Rana Muhammad Akram Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, Sitara Market, G-7 Markaz, Islamabad thanked the Federal Minister Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan Special Assistant to PM on CDA Affairs and Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz MNA for their efforts to get the rent control act bill passed from the National Assembly and hoped that ICCI would play its role for its passage from the Senate.

They urged the CDA to complete the construction of a food street and flowers market in Sitara Market.

They said that there was a dire need of construction of interlink roads in Sitara Market for facilitation of customers and stressed upon CDA to focus on this issue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Asad Umar Altaf Hussain Business Rent Lead Chamber 2020 Market Commerce Capital Development Authority All From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO F17 Pro’s #VOOCItUp TikTok Challenge Crosse ..

3 minutes ago

RWMC asks residents not to throw waste in open

5 minutes ago

Putin Says All Russia's COVID-19 Vaccines Are Effi ..

5 minutes ago

DIFC’s Innovation Hub to support Dubai’s futur ..

45 minutes ago

Child specialists for safe outdoor activities inst ..

14 minutes ago

Another doctor dies of Covid-19 in KP

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.