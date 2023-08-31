ICCI calls for focusing on agriculture sector to boost its exports to over USD 10 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Thursday said that despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan had to import agricultural commodities worth over USD 5 billion per annum.

However, by focusing on better development of the sector, Pakistan can increase the exports of the agricultural sector by over USD 10 billion per annum, which will help revive the economy.

He said that the Fruits & Vegetable Market of Islamabad was located at an important place as it supplied fruits & vegetables to twin cities, KPK, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and many other areas.

The president urged to develop the market on modern lines that would help promote business activities and exports of this sector.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Market Committee of I-11/4 Fruits and Vegetables Market that visited ICCI led by its Chairman Sajid Abbasi.

Safdar Siddique Vice Chairman, Naeem Azam Khan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Ch. Ilyas, Sohail Chaudhry and others were in the delegation.

Ahsan Bakhtawari briefed the Chairman Market Committee about the key issues of the traders of Fruits & Vegetable Market, I-11/4, Islamabad and stressed for their early solution.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjid Abbasi, Chairman, Market Committee, Fruits & Vegetables Market� said that he was a public representative and the Market Committee would be used in the best interests of the people and the traders.

He said that all possible efforts would be made for the better development of the fruits & vegetable market.

He said that encroachment of sabzi mandi would be removed soon and the sanitation system would also be further improved.

He said that providing fruits and vegetables and other commodities to the citizens of Islamabad at reasonable prices was a key priority for him.

He said that for the convenience of the citizens, he would try to arrange fruit, vegetable and meat shops in every market of the Capital on the pattern of flower shops in collaboration with ICCI.

He said that he would solve the problems of the sabzi mandi in collaboration with ICCI.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI stressed that the auction platform in the sabzi mandi needs better development, sanitation system needs further improvement and cold storages need reduced power tariffs and hoped that the Market Committee would address these issues.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Sajid Abbasi is a public representative and hoped that he would deliver up to the expectations of the people.

He said that the Market Committee should take ICCI in the loop on important matters of traders to resolve issues with mutual consensus.