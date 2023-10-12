ICCI calls for focusing on trade fairs and exhibitions to revive the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Faad Waheed, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), on Tuesday urged the government to focus on trade fairs and exhibitions to promote trade, exports, and investment that would help revive the economy.

He said that the exhibitions are a permanent feature of business promotion in developed countries. He said that Pakistan is a huge market with 240 million consumers and the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population; therefore, it needs to organize at least 500 exhibitions every year to uplift businesses and the overall economy.

He said that the patronage of the government by the private sector is so important to promoting such activities in the country. He said this while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI) that visited ICCI, led by its Chairman, Muhammad Khurshid Barlas.

Amin ur Rehman, Fahad Barlas, Shamraiz Iqbal, Sheikh Rehan ur Rehman, and Zeeshan Amjad were in the delegation. Faad Waheed said that about 13000 exhibitions are held every year in the USA, about 12000 in Europe, and around 2500 in China.

However, Pakistan holds around 40–50 exhibitions per year, which are quite insufficient to promote trade and exports. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Khurshid Barlas, Chairman Federal, Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, said that the private sector is very dynamic in Pakistan, but it needs the support of the government to promote economic activities through exhibitions.

He emphasized that all the relevant ministries and departments of the government dealing with commerce, trade, industries, planning, and financing should extend all possible support and cooperation to the exhibitors and trade fair organizers as well as participants to make Pakistan a hub of business and economic activities.

He urged the government to encourage exhibitions and trade shows in cooperation with the chambers of commerce and industry of the country, as the involvement of the private sector in organizing such exhibitions is very important to making them successful and result-oriented.

He also highlighted the role of PAEI in promoting the exhibition industry and said that the close cooperation of ICCI with it would add value to its efforts to uplift the local industry.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President of the ICCI, said that the current state of the economy necessitates a fast boost in exports, and regular exhibitions in domestic and major international markets are the best tool to introduce our exportable products and increase their exports. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with PAEI to promote trade fairs and industrial exhibitions in the region to accelerate economic activity.