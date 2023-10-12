Open Menu

ICCI Calls For Focusing On Trade Fairs And Exhibitions To Revive The Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ICCI calls for focusing on trade fairs and exhibitions to revive the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Faad Waheed, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), on Tuesday urged the government to focus on trade fairs and exhibitions to promote trade, exports, and investment that would help revive the economy.

He said that the exhibitions are a permanent feature of business promotion in developed countries. He said that Pakistan is a huge market with 240 million consumers and the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population; therefore, it needs to organize at least 500 exhibitions every year to uplift businesses and the overall economy.

He said that the patronage of the government by the private sector is so important to promoting such activities in the country. He said this while talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI) that visited ICCI, led by its Chairman, Muhammad Khurshid Barlas.

Amin ur Rehman, Fahad Barlas, Shamraiz Iqbal, Sheikh Rehan ur Rehman, and Zeeshan Amjad were in the delegation. Faad Waheed said that about 13000 exhibitions are held every year in the USA, about 12000 in Europe, and around 2500 in China.

However, Pakistan holds around 40–50 exhibitions per year, which are quite insufficient to promote trade and exports. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Khurshid Barlas, Chairman Federal, Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, said that the private sector is very dynamic in Pakistan, but it needs the support of the government to promote economic activities through exhibitions.

He emphasized that all the relevant ministries and departments of the government dealing with commerce, trade, industries, planning, and financing should extend all possible support and cooperation to the exhibitors and trade fair organizers as well as participants to make Pakistan a hub of business and economic activities.

He urged the government to encourage exhibitions and trade shows in cooperation with the chambers of commerce and industry of the country, as the involvement of the private sector in organizing such exhibitions is very important to making them successful and result-oriented.

He also highlighted the role of PAEI in promoting the exhibition industry and said that the close cooperation of ICCI with it would add value to its efforts to uplift the local industry.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President of the ICCI, said that the current state of the economy necessitates a fast boost in exports, and regular exhibitions in domestic and major international markets are the best tool to introduce our exportable products and increase their exports. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with PAEI to promote trade fairs and industrial exhibitions in the region to accelerate economic activity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Islamabad World Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Europe China Chamber Hub Market Commerce National University All Government Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All ..

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All Blacks

9 minutes ago
 Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation ..

Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves

9 minutes ago
 PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for e ..

PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for enhancing financial agility

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflati ..

Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflation, conflict

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

12 minutes ago
 Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

12 minutes ago
IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASO ..

IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASOs, house raids

12 minutes ago
 Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since co ..

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

12 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

58 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

58 minutes ago
 UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

59 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business