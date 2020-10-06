UrduPoint.com
ICCI Calls For Furniture Mall In Islamabad To Promote Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:47 PM

ICCI Calls for furniture mall in Islamabad to promote exports

Newly elected President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Tuesday called upon the government to allocate land for establishing a furniture mall in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Newly elected President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan Tuesday called upon the government to allocate land for establishing a furniture mall in Islamabad.

Yasir who also an owner of the biggest shopping mall in the Capital known as "Centaurus" said that Pakistan has huge potential to promote trade and exports of furniture products.

He said that the government should address key issues of this industry for its better growth.

Addressing a delegation of Islamabad Furniture Manufacturers Association yasir said that the global furniture market was of billions of Dollars, but Pakistan's share in it was quite nominal and stressed that the government should develop furniture cities across the country to promote this industry and boost its exports.

He said that ICCI would try for the establishment of an industrial zone in Islamabad and furniture industry would also be given space in it for better growth.

He assured to extend all possible cooperation to the Furniture Association to modernize the furniture industry and help resolve its key issues.

