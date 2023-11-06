ICCI calls for immediate halt to genocide of Palestinians by Israeli forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday presented a cheque of Rs 2.0 million on behalf of ICCI as a token of support for the people of Gaza who have been affected by the Israeli bombardment.

President ICCI , Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, leading a delegation met with Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabaei during a visit to Palestine Embassy and showed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar said that the business community and the Pakistani nation was very concerned over the cruelties being committed by the Israeli forces against the innocent Palestinian.

He said the whole Muslim Ummah was standing along with the people of Palestine and urged the Muslim rulers and the international community to make collective efforts to protect the Palestinians from the brutalities of Israel.

He said that the genocide of the innocent Palestinians was not acceptable at all and stressed the world powers to come forward to stop Israel from such brutalities.

He said that Pakistan supported the right of self-determination and establishment of a secure & sovereign Palestinian state to end this conflict.

He assured that the business community of Pakistan was always ready to extend all possible support to the Palestinian brothers and sisters to mitigate their sufferings.

Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabaei briefed the ICCI delegation about the detail of casualties and destruction committed by Israel against the Palestinians.

He said that about 10,000 Palestinians had been martyred so far by the Israeli forces in Gaza and other places out of which 80 percent were children and women.

He said that out of total 35 hospitals, 11 hospitals had been destroyed and Israeli forces were threatening Palestinians to evacuate the rest of the hospitals otherwise, they would also be killed.

He termed it a brutal genocide of innocent Palestinians, which needed to be stopped by the world powers.

He thanked the ICCI delegation for showing solidarity with the Palestinians in this difficult time.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Israel’s actions violate international humanitarian & human rights law and constitute war crimes as well as crimes against humanity.

He stressed the world community to play role to stop Israel from these war crimes.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI called for an immediate ceasefire; an end to the siege of Gaza; and the facilitation of humanitarian corridors for unrestricted relief supplies to the affected Palestinians.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG said that the core issue behind the current war was the failure to implement the two-state solution.

He stressed the UN and other stakeholders to ensure an independent and sovereign state of Palestine to end this conflict once for all.