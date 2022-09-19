UrduPoint.com

ICCI Calls For Lifting Ban On Commercial, Domestic Gas Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ICCI calls for lifting ban on commercial, domestic gas connections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday urged the government to lift ban on commercial and domestic gas connections to facilitate the consumers.

It said that business community and the people were facing great difficulties due to continuous ban on the provision of new gas connection while the backlog of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was also increasing due to this situation.    Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI said that the ban on new gas connection was imposed in December 2021, which has not been lifted as yet due to which large number of people were facing great problems and the backlog has reportedly reached over 2.8 million applications.

He said that even those seeking gas connections in the urgent category by depositing urgent fee of Rs.25,000 were not getting new gas connection, which was very unfortunate.

He said that the Public Accounts Committee had also ordered the Ministry of Petroleum to immediately withdraw the ban on new gas connections across the country and start their installation.

He called upon the government to give a serious consideration to this important issue as many members of the business community and citizens in Islamabad were facing difficulties due to continuous ban on new gas connections.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI and Fayyaz Abbasi, Co-Chairman, Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad said that gas was an important requirement of business community and the citizens, but continuous ban on its provision was creating frustration in them. They said that the gas becomes more important in the winter season and demanded that all those applicants who have been issued the demand notices, should be provided with the new gas connection and ban on new gas connections should be lifted as soon as possible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Chamber Shakeel December Gas Commerce All Government Industry Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new ve ..

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new vertical city in Pakistan?

19 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

38 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

51 minutes ago
 Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.