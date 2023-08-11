ICCI calls for more job quote for minorities in public and private sectors

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday organized a ceremony to celebrate National Minority Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday organized a ceremony to celebrate National Minority Day.

Former Minister of State for National Health Services Mahesh Kumar Malani was the chief guest while former Member KPK Assembly Sardar Ranjit Singh was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony Mahesh Kumar Malani said that minorities in Pakistan enjoy better protection of rights due to which they do not feel any insecurity.

Quaid-i-Azam had said in his speech on 11th August 1947 that the minorities in Pakistan would have equal rights and they would have full freedom to go to their places of worship.

His vision is being implemented in Pakistan as�Temples, Churches and Gurdwaras are safe in Pakistan.

He said that�armed forces are fighting against extremists and they will be eliminated soon. He demanded�that�the political parties�should�bring more minority members in the national and provincial assemblies.

He�lauded ICCI for celebrating�National�Minority�Day and paid tribute to the services of the Bakhtavari family for the minorities.

President�ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the minorities had played an active role in the Pakistan Movement�and�they had�also defended�Pakistan�during wars, which�reflects�their deep love for Pakistan.

He�urged�the�government to further increase�5% job quota for minorities�in the public and private sectors�and�reiterated that ICCI�would cooperate in providing jobs�to them in the private sector.� He said that minorities are also playing a positive role in the economic development of Pakistan by promoting business�activities�and assured that�ICCI�will�play a role to address�their�business-related issues.

� He said that India is�suppressing�the rights of the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir and�its�minorities,�therefore,�the international community including the United Nations should take notice of it and play a role to protect the rights of the minorities.

Sardar Ranjit Singh, former member�of KPK�assembly, said that the freedom and facilities enjoyed by minorities in Pakistan are a slap in the face of�our�neighbour. The way minorities are protected in Pakistan today may be giving satisfaction to the soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that the 99% Sikh community in Pakistan is playing an active role in strengthening the economy of Pakistan by promoting business�activities.

Minorities are also�rendering useful�services in the health and education sectors�in Pakistan.

The�celebration�of National�Minority�Day�in ICCI�is commendable�as it will boost the morale of�minorities.

Zafar Bakhtavari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG, said that this day reminds us of promoting love and brotherhood among communities of all religions.

There is a need to further promote interfaith harmony to make Pakistan an attractive destination for business and investment, and such events will prove useful in achieving these objectives.

He said that ICCI has always raised its voice for solving the issues of minorities and will continue to do so in the future. The Bakhtawari family has provided facilities like electricity, gas and water to the slum dwellers of Islamabad and will continue to work for the betterment of the minorities in future as well.