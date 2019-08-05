UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Calls For New SME Policy To Promote SMEs

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:43 PM

ICCI calls for new SME Policy to promote SMEs

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the SME sector was passing through a worst time due to some measures taken by the government under the influence of IMF and called upon it to announce soon a new SME policy in order to create conducive environment for these businesses for their better promotion and growth

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the SME sector was passing through a worst time due to some measures taken by the government under the influence of IMF and called upon it to announce soon a new SME policy in order to create conducive environment for these businesses for their better promotion and growth.Ahmed Hassan Moughal President and RafatFarid Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that due to tough business conditions, SMEs were compelled to take loans to meet the needs of working capital instead of expansion as their survival was in jeopardy.

They said that according to State Bank of Pakistan, SMEs obtained loans of Rs.111 billion during the first eleven months of 2018-19 out of which Rs.94 billion was taken for working capital, which showed that they were undergoing very difficult times.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that during the last 11 months, the rupee has experienced over 30 percent depreciation while the prices of electricity, gas and POL products have been hiked many times in addition to increasing taxes in budget.

He said that all these measures have made exorbitant increase in the cost of doing business. He said that inflation in the country has also exceeded 10 percent causing hefty squeeze in the purchasing power of people and this situation has badly affected business activities as well.

He said that SMEs in the region were getting around 19 percent of the total private sector credit, but in Pakistan SME were getting just 7.7 percent of total private sector credit, which showed that access to finance was a major problem for these businesses in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF Electricity Business State Bank Of Pakistan Budget Chamber Gas Commerce All Government Industry Pakistan Oilfields Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abolition of article 370 to yield dire consequence ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates tree planta ..

1 minute ago

Four suspects held, contraband items recovered

1 minute ago

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences ..

1 minute ago

Mazari condemns India's repeal of Article-370 of h ..

1 minute ago

Japan provides 560 million Yen (5.2 million USD) t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.