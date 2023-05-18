UrduPoint.com

ICCI Calls For Pak-Turkiye FTA To Boost Bilateral Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ICCI calls for Pak-Turkiye FTA to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Industries and Commerce of Punjab S.M. Tanveer here on Thursday said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed exemplary friendship and it was the right time for the business community of both countries to strive for developing strong trade ties that would be more beneficial for both nations.

He said this while talking to Enes Malik Cetin, Commercial Counsellor of Turkiye during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a press release.

  Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that there were immense business opportunities between Pakistan and Turkiye and urged both countries to sign a free trade agreement to boost bilateral trade up to their actual potential.

He said that Pakistan and Turkiye had signed a preferential trade agreement in August 2022, which came into effect from 1st May 2023 and hoped that it would contribute to improve bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said that the PTA had provided preferential access to the many products of both countries in each other's market and emphasized that the private sectors of both countries should take maximum benefit of it to increase bilateral trade volume.

Enes Malik Cetin, Commercial Counsellor of Turkiye said that his country considered Pakistan a very close friend and wanted to strengthen trade ties with it.

He said that keeping in view the success of PTA, Turkiye would consider FTA with Pakistan.

He stressed for close collaboration of ICCI with trade associations of Turkiye including Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) in order to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

He said that direct business linkages between the private sectors would help enhance trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Turkiye and assured that his embassy would cooperate with ICCI in this regard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Visit Chamber May August Market Commerce All From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

17 minutes ago
 Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

36 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd ..

PM, Iranian President inaugurate 100MW Polan-Grabd electricity transmission line ..

1 hour ago
 US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspectsâ€™ handover

3 hours ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.