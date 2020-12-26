UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Calls For Streamlining Supply System To Reduce Inflation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

ICCI calls for streamlining supply system to reduce inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday called upon the Market Committee Islamabad to focus on streamlining the supply system to bring down prices of daily used items that would provide good relief to people.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI said that the common man was facing great difficulties due to high inflation and emphasized the need to improve supply system in order to stabilise prices of daily used goods.

He said this while exchanging views with Rosh Dil Khan Hoti, Chairman Market Committee Islamabad during his visit to ICCI.

Director DMA Capt. Ali Asghar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rana Waqas also accompanied him.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said imposition of fines or penalties would not help reduce inflation, therefore, efforts should be intensified to streamline the supply and delivery systems.

He assured that business community of Islamabad would continue to cooperate with the Market Committee, DMA and district administration to resolve the issues causing inflation.

Speaking at the occasion, Rosh Dil Khan Hoti, Chairman, Market Committee, Islamabad said in line with the vision of the Prime Minister, efforts were being made to bring down the prices of vegetables, fruits and other commodities.

"Some items have become very expensive due to the volatile weather conditions, but with right steps, their prices were gradually on the decline," he said.

He further said a few stalls were allowed for the convenience of the people, however, no stall would be allowed near any market.

He said all the stalls would be removed from the next week as the prices of vegetables and fruits were expected to come down in coming days.

Capt. Ali Asghar, Director DMA said the cooperation of the business community was needed to remove encroachments from Islamabad and instructions have been issued by the Chief Commissioner in this regard.

He said if anyone was facing any issue regarding trade license or board tax, he should approach DMA Office.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Prime Minister Business Visit Man Chamber Market Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Rouhani Says Iran Free of COVID-19 Red Zones, But ..

22 minutes ago

Five linemen punished for ignoring safety measures ..

22 minutes ago

South Africa v Sri Lanka scores

22 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince receives COVID-19 vaccine as co ..

34 minutes ago

Two Police Officers Dead as Afghan Capital Rocked ..

27 minutes ago

Shooting in Berlin Has Nothing to Do With SPD Head ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.