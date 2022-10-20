UrduPoint.com

ICCI Calls For Strict Enforcement Of IPRs To Promote Brands And Investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce a d Industry (ICCI) on Thursday urged the government to ensure strict enforcement of intellectual property rights (IPRs) in the country to promote innovations, brands and attract more investment to the country.

It said that due to lukewarm enforcement and IPR violations, the government was losing significant revenue besides engendering the life of public exposed to counterfeit products.

Addressing an awareness seminar on IPR issues for women entrepreneurs and start-ups organized by ICCI in collaboration with Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI), President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that lengthy processing timelines for granting IP rights, complicated procedure for registration and long drawn judicial procedure for the protection of IP rights were the key issues that should be addressed to promote their compliance.

He was of the view that the better enforcement of IPRs would reward the innovators, increase value of businesses and start-ups and attract more local and foreign investment to Pakistan.

John Cabeca, US Intellectual Property Counselor for South Asia, gave a detailed presentation on IP Rights including utility patent, design patent, copyright, trade secret & trademark. He said IPRs encourage and protect innovations and inventions, promote commercialization and application of IP, incentivize investment and foster economic growth.

Naima Ansari, former President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed for creating maximum awareness about IP Rights in women entrepreneurs and start-ups to encourage innovative solutions of the various problems being faced by the society.

Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that timely registration of copyrights, trademarks and patents supported by strict enforcement regime was critical for building confidence of the existing and potential foreign investors in Pakistan.

