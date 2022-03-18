ICCI calls on CDA to complete development works in markets

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had started development works in markets and industrial areas of Islamabad, but the pace of these works was slow due to which the business community was facing problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had started development works in markets and industrial areas of Islamabad, but the pace of these works was slow due to which the business community was facing problems.

He called upon the CDA to accelerate the pace of these development works to complete them on time in order to uplift the look of the Federal capital and facilitate the growth of business activities.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the representatives of various markets that visited ICCI, said a press release.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh said that timely completion of development works including carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths, restoration of street lights, improving water supply and sewerage systems was very important and urged CDA to focus on these jobs on priority basis.

He said that parking was a major issue of most of the markets and stressed that need to arrange parking in all markets to facilitate the citizens.

� He assured the delegation members that ICCI would work closely with CDA to address the key issues of the business community so that with collective efforts Islamabad could be developed as a role model city for the country.

Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tijaran said that traders were ready for the removal of encroachments from markets and CDA should do this job in their cooperation to address this issue.

Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI emphasized that CDA in collaboration with ICCI and concerned market associations should remove encroachments from markets as business activities were suffering due to this issue.

The representatives of markets highlighted various CDA related issues due to which traders were facing problems in promoting trade activities and hoped that ICCI would play role for redress of these issues that would provide good relief to the traders.