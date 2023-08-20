Open Menu

ICCI, CDA Launch Tree Plantation Drive From F-6 Markaz

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ICCI, CDA launch Tree Plantation Drive from F-6 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman CDA Noorul Amin Mengal along with President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and Director General (DG) of Environment Protection Agency Farzana Altaf Shah visited Islamabad's posh commercial center F-6 Markaz and launched a tree plantation drive from markets by planting a saplings in the Supermarket.

F-6 Markaz Traders Welfare Association President Shahzad Shabbir Abbasi, Secretary General Aqib Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Saifur Rahman Khan, Akhtar Abbasi, Malik Shabbir Awan, Imtiaz Abbasi, and others were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Chairman CDA took a round of the market along with Chamber President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, DG of EPA Farzana Altaf Shah, and representatives of the Traders Association and reviewed the ongoing development works.

He issued instructions to the CDA officials to speed up the ongoing works and to advance other works as well.

Talking on the occasion, he said, "The development work will be reviewed by visiting other markets soon." He also announced on the occasion that the Zero Point Bridge would be handed over to ICCI for its decoration and beautification.

He directed the Director Environment, CDA to carry out the plantation drive in the markets in collaboration with ICCI while he himself would visit the markets.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the chamber had earlier planted thousands of saplings in Islamabad in collaboration with CDA and this year too, ICCI in cooperation with CDA and concerned market associations, would carry out the plantation drive in the markets to make Islamabad greener and promote a healthy environment.

He said, "Along with planting new trees, a strategy should be made for proper maintenance of old trees so that they can be kept safe." He said that to determine the age of old trees in Islamabad, tags should be placed on them and special arrangements should be made for their proper maintenance so that they can be preserved for a long time.

He said that only 10-15 percent of the saplings survive while the rest are lost, so special attention should be paid to the care of the saplings.

He urged the representatives of the market associations to fully cooperate fully with CDA in the plantation drive to make Islamabad more beautiful.

Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General EPA, said, "There is a need to plant more trees to protect the cities from the harmful effects of climate change and it is commendable that the ICCI in promoting the tree plantation drive in the markets in collaboration with CDA and trade associations, which will make the environment of Islamabad healthier." The President Supermarket Association Shahzad Shabbir Abbasi assured of full cooperation to make the plantation drive successful.

"There is a need to replace the old sewage lines in the markets as the old lines are no longer able to bear the load due to the increase in population and often get blocked," he stressed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Chamber Sunday Market Commerce Capital Development Authority From Industry

Recent Stories

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

7 minutes ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

7 minutes ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

3 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

15 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

17 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

18 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

18 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business