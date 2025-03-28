ICCI, Chinese Delegation Agree To Boost Trade Ties Through Joint Ventures
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A high-level 10-member delegation from the Hong Kong Shandong Chamber of Commerce Pakistan visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday to explore avenues for trade and investment cooperation in Pakistan.
During its meeting with ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, the Chinese delegation expressed strong interest in fostering business collaboration, particularly in the medical equipment sector.
The Chinese representatives described Pakistan as a promising market and expressed their intention to introduce their products for mutual benefit. They praised the hospitality and cooperation extended by their Pakistani counterparts, emphasizing their commitment to strengthening business ties.
Welcoming the delegation, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi briefed the visitors about ICCI’s role as the apex chamber of the capital, representing 15,000 entrepreneurs from the industry, trade, and services sectors.
He highlighted Pakistan’s rich export potential, including resources such as mines and minerals, gemstones, marble, pink salt, and pharmaceuticals.
President Qureshi encouraged the Chinese investors to invest in upgrading Pakistan’s industrial infrastructure, stressing the benefits of manufacturing export-quality goods and providing technical training to enhance local skills, which would also create employment opportunities.
“Chinese investors can utilize Pakistan as a strategic hub for manufacturing and exporting their products to global markets,” Qureshi stated. “By collaborating through joint ventures, we can unlock immense growth potential for both sides.”
Both parties agreed to strengthen ties through enhanced communication, delegation exchanges, and virtual meetings. Plans were also discussed to organize exhibitions showcasing their respective products to further promote trade and investment opportunities.
The visit concluded on a positive note, with both sides committed to fostering deeper economic collaboration for mutual prosperity.
Recent Stories
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI, Chinese delegation agree to boost trade ties through joint ventures2 minutes ago
-
SECP introduces regulatory reforms to enhance corporate governance2 hours ago
-
Key reforms implemented in industrial sector to drive sustainable, export-led Growth2 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices dip by 0.15pc3 hours ago
-
SECP enhances disclosure requirements in fund manager reports4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 20258 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs PITAC meeting to improve quality of technical training21 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic ties22 hours ago
-
LCCI membership renewal date extended till April 2023 hours ago
-
PSX gains 34 points23 hours ago