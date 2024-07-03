ICCI Commends Initiative To Appoint Prominent Businessmen As Honorary Ambassadors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday has commended the decision of the government to appoint 48 eminent businessmen of the country as honorary ambassadors, which would help in exploring local trade and business aspects abroad. They also hailed the government for taking the business community on board for this purpose and urged to give formal representation to the business community at other important policy-making forums including the Federal Board of Revenue and others to promote and facilitate trade and business activities
Talking to a delegation of businessmen, President ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the business community was the biggest stakeholder of national economy and also generating respectable employment opportunities for millions of people.
Services of those businessmen who are paying billions of rupees as tax must be recognized at the state level which will create a sense of security and pride in the business community, he added.
The President ICCI urged the government for giving the representation of the business community in the standing committees of the Senate and the National Assembly on Trade and Finance so that suggestions from the business community can be included at the consultative level and effective policy can be formulated.
