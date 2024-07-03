Open Menu

ICCI Commends Initiative To Appoint Prominent Businessmen As Honorary Ambassadors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM

ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassadors

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday has commended the decision of the government to appoint 48 eminent businessmen of the country as honorary ambassadors, which would help in exploring local trade and business aspects abroad. They also hailed the government for taking the business community on board for this purpose and urged to give formal representation to the business community at other important policy-making forums including the Federal Board of Revenue and others to promote and facilitate trade and business activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday has commended the decision of the government to appoint 48 eminent businessmen of the country as honorary ambassadors, which would help in exploring local trade and business aspects abroad. They also hailed the government for taking the business community on board for this purpose and urged to give formal representation to the business community at other important policy-making forums including the Federal Board of Revenue and others to promote and facilitate trade and business activities.

Talking to a delegation of businessmen, President ICCI Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the business community was the biggest stakeholder of national economy and also generating respectable employment opportunities for millions of people.

Services of those businessmen who are paying billions of rupees as tax must be recognized at the state level which will create a sense of security and pride in the business community, he added.

The President ICCI urged the government for giving the representation of the business community in the standing committees of the Senate and the National Assembly on Trade and Finance so that suggestions from the business community can be included at the consultative level and effective policy can be formulated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Senate Business Chamber FBR Commerce From Government Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingenc ..

KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan

5 minutes ago
 60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

60 vehicles challaned over laws violations

5 minutes ago
 Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Ja ..

Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period

5 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 3 results

Wimbledon day 3 results

5 minutes ago
 Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in ..

Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days

9 minutes ago
 Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West ..

Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank

4 minutes ago
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultiv ..

Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO

9 minutes ago
 Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest

9 minutes ago
 US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound fro ..

US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low

12 minutes ago
 DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain a ..

DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement

12 minutes ago
 Custom officials visits NH&MP office

Custom officials visits NH&MP office

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business