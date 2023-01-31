ICCI condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar's Police Lines area that has sent shockwaves across the country as over 90 people have reportedly lost their lives in this dastardly act.

Faad Waheed, Acting President ICCI expressed solidarity with the victims of the horrible attack and said that the business community of the entire country is grieved over this cowardly suicide attack on the innocent people who were offering prayers in the mosque.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured ones.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Estate Agents Association during their visit to ICCI led by President Sardar Tahir.

Faad Waheed said that such despicable acts of terrorism cannot break the resolve of the government and the people of Pakistan and reiterated that the business community is fully standing with the armed forces and the security agencies of the country to foil such nefarious designs of the terrorists who want to disrupt peace in Pakistan.

He hoped that the government would accelerate the implementation of National Action Plan in letter and spirit to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Engineer Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, also condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

He said that the whole nation is standing in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

Sardar Tahir, President Islamabad Estate Agents Association and other members of delegation condemned the terrorist attack and hoped that the terrorists and their facilitators would soon be taken to task for their cowardly act against the innocent people.