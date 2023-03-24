UrduPoint.com

ICCI Delegation Donates Rs.2 Mln For Earthquake Victims Of Syria

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 08:28 PM

A delegation headed by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday visited the Syrian Embassy and presented a cheque of Rs. 2 million to Dr. Ramez Alraee, Ambassador of Syria for the earthquake victims of his country

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the people of Pakistan, including the business community, fully realized the problems being faced by the earthquake victims of Syria and would not leave them alone in this difficult time.

� He emphasized that all�sanctions�on Syria should be lifted in this difficult time so that the earthquake victims can get the�required goods�and items�easily and the problems of�Syrians get reduced due to�the improvement of�its�economy.

He said that the�donations is the first step for the�help�of the earthquake victims of Syria by the business community and expressed the determination that the business community will continue its cooperation with�them�in the future so that they can�restore�their lives�to normal.�� He said that the Syrian President's visit to Iran and the United Arab Emirates will be a positive step towards strengthening unity�among�the Muslim world.� He also discussed�matters with the Ambassador for further improving bilateral trade and economic�relations between Pakistan and Syria.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Syria Dr. Ramez Alraee, thanked the�ICCI�delegation for presenting the aid cheque.

He said that the people of�Syria�will always remember the�help and support extended by the�government and people�of Pakistan to them�in�these�difficult times.

He said that due to the sanctions on Syria, the earthquake victims are facing severe difficulties, so the international community�should play�its role�in lifting of�these sanctions.

He also thanked Pakistan for supporting Syria at international forums and reiterated that mutual cooperation between the two countries would become stronger with time.

Faad Waheed, Senior�Vice�President�ICCI, said that due to the earthquake, Syria has suffered heavy�humanitarian and financial losses, so it is necessary that all�Muslim�countries, including Pakistan,�to�play a role�for�lifting�of sanctions�on Syria.

Engineer Azharul Islam Zafar,�Vice President ICCI�said that Syria has a great Islamic history�and the�Muslims have an emotional attachment to it. He said that�ICCI�will continue to cooperate with the people of Syria in every difficult time.

Zafar Bakhtawari�former President ICCI, Rizwan Chheena, Khalid Mehmood, and Raja Imtiaz were in the delegation.

