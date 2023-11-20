ICCI delegation leaves for Thailand to explore business opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari its President has left for Thailand to explore the business opportunities in that country.

The delegation is representing various sectors including pharmaceuticals, textiles, construction, edible oil, marble, light engineering, hospitality, retail sector, importers and exporters.

The delegation will visit Thailand Chamber of Commerce & Industry to hold B2B meetings with Thai counterparts and explore business collaborations with them.

In his statement before departure, Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan and Thailand had great potential to enhance business relations and the purpose of the visit of ICCI delegation to Thailand is to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Thailand’s annual exports in 2022 were over US$ 285 billion and imports were around US$300 billion, but its bilateral trade with Pakistan in 2022-23 was less than US$ 1 billion.

He said that both countries were doing trade in limited items and there is a need to explore new areas for trade promotion between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan could export many other products to Thailand including value-added textiles, leather goods, sports items, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments and food products.

Similarly, Pakistan can import more products from Thailand.

He hoped that the visit of ICCI delegation would lead to some business partnerships between the two countries.