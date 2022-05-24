UrduPoint.com

ICCI Delegation To Visit Rashakai Special Economic Zones

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 05:15 PM

A delegation from Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) headed by its president will visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and other economic zones (EZs) to explore investment opportunities and to acquire land for establishing of industrial units

This was decided during a meeting between Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)-Board of Investment and Trade (BoIT)-BOIT Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, Adil Salahuddin, Chief Commercial Officer KP-EZDMC and DMD-SIDB Noman Fayyaz with President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the leading Business Community including VP and executive body of ICCI.

The CEO BOIT gave a detailed briefing to the President ICCI regarding investment opportunities in Special Economic Zones, industrial estates and Small Industrial Estate tourism, energy & power, agriculture, mines & minerals and other sectors in KP.

The business community of Islamabad showed keen interest to invest in KP and specially in Rashakai SEZ as well as in the upcoming zones in Mansehra and Mohmand.

