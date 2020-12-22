ICCI delegation visits HMC to explore private sector collaboration

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) leading over 30-member delegation visited Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila to explore collaboration of the private sector in HMC's projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) leading over 30-member delegation visited Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC) Taxila to explore collaboration of the private sector in HMC's projects.

Managing Director, HMC, Engrineer Zaheer Shah warmly welcomed the ICCI delegation.

Zaheer briefed the ICCI delegation about the HMC's manufacturing capabilities.

He said that HMC was manufacturing many high value products including sugar and cement plants, oil and gas processing plants, hydropower plants, turbines, high pressure boilers, cranes, overhead pedestrian bridges, steel structures and railways equipment and it was now looking for JVs and partnerships with the private sector to harness the potential of local industry for promoting indigenous production. He said that ICCI members have good potential to partner with HMC to produce high value products in order to meet the local needs and promote exports.

The ICCI delegation was taken to various manufacturing facilities of HMC including design centre, steel foundry, hydraulic press shop, heat treatment facilities, cast iron and non-ferrous foundry, forge shop, machining facilities, auxiliary and fabrication facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan appreciated the contribution of HMC towards industrial development by manufacturing industrial plants, equipment and other quality products.

He thanked Zaheer Shah and his team for showing various manufacturing facilities to ICCI delegation.He hoped that their visit would pave way for some good business partnerships of private sector with HMC.

He said that modern production facilities of HMC and business acumen of the private sector could become a good combination to produce value added products and accelerate the pace of industrialization in the region.

Sardar Yasir said that HMC was on the road to modernization and diversification by adopting the latest technologies and collaboration of the private sector.

He said that CPEC has provided a good opportunity to turn around the industrial development in Pakistan and close collaboration between HMC and the private sector would contribute towards indigenization and spur the growth of industrialization in the region.

Senior Vice President, Fatma Azim , Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan and other members of delegation also spoke on the occasion and discussed options for close collaboration between the private sector and HMC.