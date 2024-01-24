ICCI delegation visits NDU

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari along with a delegation on Wednesday visited the National Defence University (NDU) and congratulated Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on his appointment as its president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari along with a delegation on Wednesday visited the National Defence University (NDU) and congratulated Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on his appointment as its president.

The delegation comprised ICCI Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik, UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari and All Pakistan Anjuman Tajaran Ajmal Baloch, an ICCI news release said.