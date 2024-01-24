ICCI Delegation Visits NDU
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari along with a delegation on Wednesday visited the National Defence University (NDU) and congratulated Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on his appointment as its president
The delegation comprised ICCI Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Group Leader Khalid Iqbal Malik, UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari and All Pakistan Anjuman Tajaran Ajmal Baloch, an ICCI news release said.
