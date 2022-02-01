UrduPoint.com

ICCI Delegation Visits NPC To Congratulates New Office Bearers

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by Muhammad Shakeel Munir President here on Tuesday visited National Press Club to congratulate its newly elected office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by Muhammad Shakeel Munir President here on Tuesday visited National Press Club to congratulate its newly elected office bearers.

Anwar Raza was elected as President, Azhar Jatoi Senior Vice President,� Khalil Ahmed Raja Secretary, Ms. Nayyar Ali Finance Secretary, Aslam Lurka, Waqar Abbas, Tallat Farooq and Ms. Shakila Jaleel as Joint Secretary of NPC.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI said that journalistic community was rendering great service to the society by providing timely information and educating the people on various issues which was laudable.

He urged the government to provide better facilities to the journalistic community so that it could serve the nation more effectively.

He said that NPC should cooperate with ICCI in highlighting the key issues of the business community in print media that would help in redressing problems and facilitating better growth of business activities.

� Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President, ICCI and other members of delegation said that both organizations were working for common cause to promote the interests of their members and stressed for the need of closer cooperation between them to resolve the problems of their members and promote business & economic interests of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Anwar Raza President, Azhar Jatoi Senior Vice President and Khalil Ahmed Raja Secretary, National Press Club Islamabad thanked ICCI delegation for visiting NPC to congratulate them.

They said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and NPC would extend its support in highlighting key issues of trade and industry. Both sides discussed problems being faced by the economy and agreed to make joint efforts in order to raise voice for their redress.

They also agreed to maintain close liaison to promote the larger interests of the national economy.

>