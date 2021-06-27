ICCI delegation visits PIMS to pay tributes to injured policemen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan leading a delegation Sunday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) to enquire after the two injured policemen. Constables Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Saqlain, were got injured during an encounter with gunmen in G-11/1, Islamabad while saving a family from robbery.

ICCI Executive Members Umar Hussain, Rana Qaiser Shehzad, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Mohsin Khalid and others were in the delegation.

SSP Operations Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SSP Investigation Atta ur Rehman, SP City Rana Abdul Wahab, SP Special Branch Zubair Sheikh and SHO Secretariat Mian Khurram were also present on the occasion.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan paid tributes to the injured policemen for their bravery and excellent performance as they had saved lives of residents of a house in G-11/1 when they were held up at gunpoint by the armed robbers for conducting a robbery. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the Constable Mohammad Arshad and Constable Mohammad Saqlain had set a great example of commitment and dedication towards duty when they had put their own life in danger to save the lives and property of citizens from armed robbers.

He said that the policemen like Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Saqlain were great heroes of the society and should be role models for others.

He said that with such dedicated people in our police force, the citizens including the business community would feel safer.

Yasir Ilyas Khan and members of the delegation paid some cash awards to the injured policemen in recognition of their wonderful performance.

He further said that after full recovery of the injured policemen, ICCI would host a ceremony in their honor to give them awards in recognition their excellent performance.

The ICCI President and members of delegation also lauded the services of Islamabad Police as it was due to the good performance of the police that the Federal capital had the lowest crime rate compared to the rest of the country.

They said that ICCI and the business community would always continue to encourage dedicated and honest policemen as their role was very important in maintaining peace and security in the city for smooth growth of business and investment activities in the Capital.