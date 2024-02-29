ICCI delegation visits POF to explore business opportunities in defense industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) and held a meeting with Lt. Gen. Syed Tahir Hameed Shah, Chairman POF to explore business opportunities for the private sector in the defense industry

Chairman, POF, Lt. Gen. Syed Tahir Hameed Shah briefed the ICCI delegation about the role of Pakistan Ordnance Factories, which was the country's premier defense production organization.

He said that besides meeting the defense needs of the country, POF exported its products to several countries around the world.

He said that POF imported many parts and equipment to produce its finished products and said that it would welcome local vendors who could supply it with parts and equipment according to the required standards.

He said that POF was the largest defense industrial complex comprising 14 ordnance factories and three commercial subsidiaries.

He said that the surplus products of POF were sold in the civil market and the standards of POF products were not less than any international company.

He said that good care was taken in maintaining the standards of all products of POF and its subsidiaries.

He said that the business community should explore prospects of joint ventures in various projects of defense industries operating under the umbrella of POF.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari lauded the role of POF in making the defense of the country stronger and said the factory was playing a key role in moving towards self-sufficiency and in meeting the growing demands of our defense sector and civilian security agencies, which is a source of pride for us.

He lauded the efforts of POF for capturing foreign markets by improving its efficiency, adopting quality financial management practices, and digitizing its processes to transform itself into a self-sustainable and progressive defense-industrial complex.

He assured that the business community was ready to provide all possible support and cooperation to POF in its objectives and goals.

He said that the ICCI had established a display center on its premises and is ready to provide space in that facility to POF for displaying its products.

He discussed the prospects of private sector collaboration with POF on a public-private partnership basis.