ICCI Delegation Visits RCCI To Congratulate Newly Elected Body
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 11:24 PM
The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) a high-level delegation led by Secretary General of UBG (FPCCI) Zafar Bakhtawari, visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce to congratulate the newly elected body
During the meeting, the delegations from both chambers discussed solutions to traders' issues, a joint strategy for promoting business activities, leveraging each other's experiences, easing trade laws, reforming the tax system, and reducing business costs, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The ICCI delegation included Acting President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Acting Senior Vice President Ameer Reham Qureshi, Acting Vice President Malik Mohsin Khalid, former Chairman Founder Group and former President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik, former President Zahid Maqbool, and Executive Members of ICCI Ruheel Anwar Butt, Imtiaz Abbasi, Imran Bukhari, Mirza Nisar, and others.
The delegation presented bouquets to the newly elected President of RCCI, Osman Shoqat, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, Secretary of Gymkhana Club Rawalpindi Rizwan Mashhadi, and board of Governors members Dr Shumail and Waqas Bin Mahmood.
