ICCI Demands Appointment Of Full-time CDA Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called for the immediate appointment of a full-time Chairman for the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to address the growing concerns of the business community.

In a statement, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, highlighted that the business sector in Islamabad is facing multiple challenges due to the absence of a dedicated CDA Chairman, said a press release issued here on Friday.

He pointed out that the sitting CDA Chairman is also exercising responsibilities as the Commissioner of Islamabad, a situation that has hindered his ability to focus on the urgent issues faced by the business community.

Qureshi emphasized that businesses in Islamabad are grappling with several problems related to the CDA, which require immediate attention.

He added that without a full-time Chairman who can devote focused efforts to resolving these issues, the city's growth potential and ease of doing business will continue to be adversely impacted.

He also suggested that the CDA establish a facilitation desk within the Chamber premises, similar to those created by other organizations such as TDAP, NADRA, and FTO, to facilitate businesses and address their issues swiftly.

Qureshi’s remarks come amid growing calls from the business community for improved governance and faster resolution of regulatory and operational issues.

