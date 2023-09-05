Open Menu

ICCI Demands Healthy Ecosystem For Women Entrepreneurs To Jump-start Revival Of Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 05:38 PM

ICCI demands healthy ecosystem for women entrepreneurs to jump-start revival of economy

Pakistan needs to promote women entrepreneurs to jump-start the revival of its economy and put it on the path of sustainable growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):Pakistan needs to promote women entrepreneurs to jump-start the revival of its economy and put it on the path of sustainable growth.

This was said by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while addressing a US Speakers Series event organized by ICCI in collaboration with Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI) under the title "Challenges and Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs in venture capital industry".

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that women were 51 percent of �Pakistan's�total population and�their increased participation in economic activity was important to spur the growth of the economy.� He said that when�women�get economic power,�they reinvest it in their families, their communities and�bring prosperity to the country.

He said evidence showed�that women owned�SMEs�made a significant contribution to the development�of economy as they generated employment,�create�wealth and improve�the social wellbeing of society.� He emphasized to take policy measures to develop a strong venture capital industry with focus to provide easy financing to women entrepreneurs as the current�gender-wise distribution of gross loan portfolio of the State Bank of Pakistan showed that�a small percentage�of�SME�loans�were given�to women�entrepreneurs.

Similarly,�the percentage�of the microfinance loan to women�was also insignificant, he said, adding that the focus on gender-equality in loan distribution would help promote more women entrepreneurs and accelerate the pace of economic growth in Pakistan.

Ms. Courtney Powell, COO, 500 Global and Google Business Leader of 2015 of USA, speaking on the occasion said that Pakistani women had incredible talent and they needed a healthy ecosystem for entrepreneurship to excel in the business field.

She said that women entrepreneurs should be facilitated in generating funds from the stock markets for business ventures.

She lauded the role of women chambers of commerce and industry for promoting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan and said that women need better financing models to flourish their business enterprises.

� Rizwana Asif, President, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that women needed easy access to capital and stressed the need to come up with tailor-made financial solutions for them.

She said that 25 women chambers of commerce and industry in Pakistan were working hard to promote women entrepreneurs in order to increase their role in the economic development of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Islamabad Loan Google Business State Bank Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Powell Chamber Women 2015 Market Commerce Event From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spi ..

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spirit on Defense Day

2 minutes ago
 KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS p ..

KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

2 minutes ago
 DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

2 minutes ago
 Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

33 minutes ago
 Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announ ..

Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announces

33 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-Ge ..

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-General

34 minutes ago
Emirates Oncology Society, Gilead Sciences sign Mo ..

Emirates Oncology Society, Gilead Sciences sign MoU to advance oncology care in ..

49 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds Rs1.42 against US Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.42 against US Dollar

11 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly drop as China data falls shor ..

Stock markets mostly drop as China data falls short

11 minutes ago
 Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea E ..

Italian Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Finance launches &#039;The Future of F ..

Ministry of Finance launches &#039;The Future of Finance&#039; campaign

1 hour ago
 BCCI, PCB on path to mend cricket ties

BCCI, PCB on path to mend cricket ties

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business