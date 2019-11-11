ICCI demands new industrial estate in Islamabad for industrialization

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to earmark an area in the Islamabad Capital Territory for setting up a new industrial estate in order to meet the increasing demand of local investors that would give boost to industrialization in the region

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to earmark an area in the Islamabad Capital Territory for setting up a new industrial estate in order to meet the increasing demand of local investors that would give boost to industrialization in the region.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the existing industrial areas in Islamabad were now short of space for new industrial units, which necessitated a new industrial zone in the region.

They appealed to the government to establish industrial estate in the Federal capital in consultation with ICCI to promote investment and industrial activities.

They said that with great efforts of ICCI, CDA many years ago had earmarked Sector I-17 for industrial estate and land acquisition process was started, but CDA has now changed the Master Plan of Islamabad to re-designate I-17 from industrial to institutional use for setting up a medical city.

However, no alternative area has been allocated for industrial estate due to which the local industrialists were facing problems in expanding their businesses.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that due to non-availability of a new industrial estate in Islamabad, many investors of theregion were shifting from Islamabad, therefore, establishment of a new industrial zone was the need of the hour to cater to the needs of potential investors and current industrialists.