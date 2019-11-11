UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICCI Demands New Industrial Estate In Islamabad For Industrialization

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

ICCI demands new industrial estate in Islamabad for industrialization

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to earmark an area in the Islamabad Capital Territory for setting up a new industrial estate in order to meet the increasing demand of local investors that would give boost to industrialization in the region

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to earmark an area in the Islamabad Capital Territory for setting up a new industrial estate in order to meet the increasing demand of local investors that would give boost to industrialization in the region.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the existing industrial areas in Islamabad were now short of space for new industrial units, which necessitated a new industrial zone in the region.

They appealed to the government to establish industrial estate in the Federal capital in consultation with ICCI to promote investment and industrial activities.

They said that with great efforts of ICCI, CDA many years ago had earmarked Sector I-17 for industrial estate and land acquisition process was started, but CDA has now changed the Master Plan of Islamabad to re-designate I-17 from industrial to institutional use for setting up a medical city.

However, no alternative area has been allocated for industrial estate due to which the local industrialists were facing problems in expanding their businesses.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that due to non-availability of a new industrial estate in Islamabad, many investors of theregion were shifting from Islamabad, therefore, establishment of a new industrial zone was the need of the hour to cater to the needs of potential investors and current industrialists.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Chamber Commerce Capital Development Authority From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: Committed to Improving Work Procedur ..

27 seconds ago

All regional economies performing except for Pakis ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Expects Situation in Bolivia to Develop La ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: DLC made 130,000 customs transactio ..

16 minutes ago

Playback singer A Nayyar remembered

6 minutes ago

Spain's Ciudadanos leader steps down after poll dr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.