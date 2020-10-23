ICCI demands representation in CDA Board to address issues of business community

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on Friday said that almost 90 percent affairs of business community in federal capital were related to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and urged the government to include sitting President of ICCI in CDA Board to protect the genuine interests of private sector during the policy making process of the civic body and help resolve key issues of the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan on Friday said that almost 90 percent affairs of business community in Federal capital were related to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and urged the government to include sitting President of ICCI in CDA board to protect the genuine interests of private sector during the policy making process of the civic body and help resolve key issues of the business community.

He urged that CDA to set up a One Window Operation in true spirit in order to facilitate the business community and the citizens of Islamabad in their CDA related day-to-day issues.

He said that the business community had to visit various departments of CDA for various services for redressing of issues, which consumed a lot of their precious time.

However, the availability of one window facility would save them from many troubles as they would get all the required services of CDA from one counter.

The president said this while addressing a delegation of CDA Officers Association that visited ICCI led by its Secretary General Namat Ullah Masood.

�Yasir Ilyas Khan said that CDA's approval process of commercial buildings plans was quite lengthy as investors had to wait for months and even for years for approval of buildings plans and urged the authority to speed up this process for expeditious approval of commercial buildings plans that would give boost to investment in the federal capital.

Fatma Azim, Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI said that the civic body had made manifold increase in the property tax and water & allied charges, which had enhanced the cost of doing business in the city and stressed that CDA should rationalize these taxes to facilitate the growth of business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Namat Ullah Masood Secretary General and Riaz Khan Chairman, CDA Officers Association assured their cooperation for resolving the key issues of the business community.

They said that ICCI and CDA Officers Association had common objectives to promote the interests of their members, therefore, close collaboration between the both sides would help in achieving common goals.