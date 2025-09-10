ICCI Determined To Support Businesses In Adopting International Standards
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to adopt digital technologies, automation, and advanced engineering solutions in order to remain competitive in the fast-paced global economy.
They said that embracing innovation is no longer optional but a necessity for the country’s industries to achieve sustainable development, attract investment, and boost exports, said a press release.
ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said that global markets are being reshaped by technology and Pakistan cannot afford to lag behind. He stressed that local industries must adopt automation and engineering solutions to enhance productivity, reduce wastage, and cut down costs of doing business.
He assured that ICCI would continue to advocate for policies that encourage digital transformation and would support the business community in adopting modern tools to remain aligned with international standards.
He highlighted that advanced engineering solutions and digital technologies are the foundation of industrial competitiveness in the 21st century. He stressed that Pakistan must focus on developing human capital with the skills required for Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, and robotics.
He said ICCI would keep pushing for collaborative initiatives with academia, research institutions, and international partners to equip the workforce with cutting-edge knowledge.
ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry said that digitalization and automation are critical for promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.
He underlined the need for government support in terms of incentives, training, and infrastructure that could enable SMEs to integrate modern technology into their operations.
He added that ICCI stands committed to working with partners and stakeholders to create awareness and provide capacity-building opportunities in this field.
Recent Stories
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI determined to support businesses in adopting international standards7 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits FIEDMC, shows keen interest in investment opportunities47 minutes ago
-
CDNS accomplishes Rs 250 billion savings inflows by August 31, FY 25-2657 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to SME development at D-8 meeting1 hour ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs.388,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan renew resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms government’s support for business, investment growth3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 20259 hours ago
-
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC works on main dam to com ..15 hours ago