ICCI determined to support businesses in adopting international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday emphasized the urgent need for Pakistan to adopt digital technologies, automation, and advanced engineering solutions in order to remain competitive in the fast-paced global economy.

They said that embracing innovation is no longer optional but a necessity for the country’s industries to achieve sustainable development, attract investment, and boost exports, said a press release.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said that global markets are being reshaped by technology and Pakistan cannot afford to lag behind. He stressed that local industries must adopt automation and engineering solutions to enhance productivity, reduce wastage, and cut down costs of doing business.

He assured that ICCI would continue to advocate for policies that encourage digital transformation and would support the business community in adopting modern tools to remain aligned with international standards.

He highlighted that advanced engineering solutions and digital technologies are the foundation of industrial competitiveness in the 21st century. He stressed that Pakistan must focus on developing human capital with the skills required for Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

He said ICCI would keep pushing for collaborative initiatives with academia, research institutions, and international partners to equip the workforce with cutting-edge knowledge.

ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry said that digitalization and automation are critical for promoting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

He underlined the need for government support in terms of incentives, training, and infrastructure that could enable SMEs to integrate modern technology into their operations.

He added that ICCI stands committed to working with partners and stakeholders to create awareness and provide capacity-building opportunities in this field.