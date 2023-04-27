UrduPoint.com

ICCI, DHO Islamabad To Work Together To Create Awareness About Dengue Virus In Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Dengue fever kills many people every year in Pakistan and there is a greater need to create maximum awareness to save people from this endemic.

The dengue cases normally increase in September/October and it is our responsibility to work with the local health authorities to control the spread of dengue virus in its peak season.

This was said by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while talking to Dr. Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer, Islamabad during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), said a press release issued here.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhawari said that as per World Health Organization (WHO), 62 deaths were reported in Pakistan from January to September 2022 from a total confirmed cases of over 25,900 dengue virus and 74 percent of these cases were reported in September 2022.

It shows that Pakistan is vulnerable to this virus. He stressed that DHO Islamabad and all relevant health authorities should accelerate efforts to create maximum awareness in the people about this dangerous virus to save their lives.

He assured that ICCI in collaboration with Market Associations would work with DHO Islamabad for organizing awareness sessions on the dengue virus and its preventive measures in the business community and the citizens in the Federal capital.

He said that ICCI is also ready to provide volunteers to DHO Islamabad for an awareness campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer, briefed the President ICCI about the plans of his organization to save people from the dengue virus in the Capital.

He said that ICCI should join hands with DHO Islamabad for raising awareness about the dengue virus through various campaigns including a cycling event and UNICEF would also be engaged in the campaign.

He said that DHO Islamabad intends to create a sustainable volunteer group in Islamabad that would be provided proper training to cope with the dengue virus.

He said that an option on DHO Islamabad's website would be provided to get online feedback from the citizens. It was agreed that DHO Islamabad and President ICCI would visit various hospitals to see the arrangements to cope with the dengue fever.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG also shared useful ideas to control the dengue virus in the Capital and lauded the efforts of DHO Islamabad to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and dengue virus.

