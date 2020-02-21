UrduPoint.com
ICCI Discusses Prospects To Enhance Trade With Romania

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:39 PM

ICCI discusses prospects to enhance trade with Romania

Zafar Iqbal, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Romania visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and exchanged views with Muhammad Ahmed President on matters for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Romania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Zafar Iqbal, Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Romania visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and exchanged views with Muhammad Ahmed President on matters for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Romania.

Speaking at the occasion, Zafar Iqbal said that Romania was an important country of Eastern Europe, but was still unexplored by the business community of Pakistan and urged that they should explore Romanian market for trade and exports promotion while Pakistan Embassy in Romania would extend all possible support and facilitation to them in such endeavours.

He said that many Pakistani products after value addition by third country were reaching Eastern Europe due to which Pakistan was losing real value of its exports. He emphasized that Pakistani companies should focus on value addition of their products to achieve better results.

He said data and information were key for business promotion and assured that he would share information with chambers of commerce about rising opportunities in Romanian market for Pakistani products so that businessmen could capitalize on them.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan and Romania were enjoying good political relations that should be translated into growing trade and economic relations.

He said that despite grant of GSP Plus by EU, Pakistan could not enhance its exports up to the desired level and urged that government should cooperate with private sector in frequent exchange of trade delegations with Romania that would help in exploring new avenues of business promotion with Romania.

Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rehman Vice President ICCI said that Chamber would consider taking a delegation to Romania to interact with Romanian counterparts and explore business collaborations with them.

