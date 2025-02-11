Open Menu

ICCI-Egypt Charge D’Affaires Discuss Strategies To Boost Bilateral Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ICCI-Egypt Charge d’Affaires discuss strategies to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Sameh Ahmed E-Ghamrawi, Charge’ d’Affaires of Egypt, Tuesday pledged to boost bilateral trade between Egypt and Pakistan by facilitating business exchanges and promoting private sector collaboration.

During his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), accompanied by Embassy officers, Amr Abdallah and Ahmed Zowil, he emphasized the need for increased business delegation exchanges and the establishment of closer ties between the ICCI and Cairo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with other relevant government departments, said a press release issued here.

The Charge’ d’Affaires highlighted Egypt's attractive investment opportunities, including tax exemptions, joint ventures, and value-added prospects that would benefit both countries.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed the Egyptian delegation and stressed the importance of promoting balanced trade, specifically by showcasing Pakistan's export potential in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, marble, gemstones, and pink salt.

He further emphasized the ICCI's determination to not only enhance local business but also strengthen international trade.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Executive Member Fatima Azeem called for increased exchanges of women entrepreneurs to empower women in both countries.

Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry underscored the similarities between Egypt and Pakistan, while Sanaullah Khan highlighted the role of Al-Azhar University in religious education.

Naeem Siddiqui, Special Advisor to the ICCI President, stressed the need for direct connectivity between the two countries to facilitate business growth.

Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza termed the visit a significant step towards fostering greater business collaboration between Egypt and Pakistan.

The meeting also saw the participation of Executive Member Chaudhry Mohammad Irfan and ICCI member Shahid Zafar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerat ..

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..

16 minutes ago
 AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions durin ..

AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The ..

Pakistan’s Top CEOs Choose vivo X200 Pro – The Ultimate Smartphone for Visio ..

16 minutes ago
 Bahrain committed to creating supportive environme ..

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..

31 minutes ago
 ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 P ..

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

46 minutes ago
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

1 hour ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

1 hour ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

2 hours ago
 MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

2 hours ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business