ICCI-Egypt Charge d’Affaires discuss strategies to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Sameh Ahmed E-Ghamrawi, Charge’ d’Affaires of Egypt, Tuesday pledged to boost bilateral trade between Egypt and Pakistan by facilitating business exchanges and promoting private sector collaboration.

During his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), accompanied by Embassy officers, Amr Abdallah and Ahmed Zowil, he emphasized the need for increased business delegation exchanges and the establishment of closer ties between the ICCI and Cairo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with other relevant government departments, said a press release issued here.

The Charge’ d’Affaires highlighted Egypt's attractive investment opportunities, including tax exemptions, joint ventures, and value-added prospects that would benefit both countries.

ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi welcomed the Egyptian delegation and stressed the importance of promoting balanced trade, specifically by showcasing Pakistan's export potential in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, marble, gemstones, and pink salt.

He further emphasized the ICCI's determination to not only enhance local business but also strengthen international trade.

Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Executive Member Fatima Azeem called for increased exchanges of women entrepreneurs to empower women in both countries.

Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry underscored the similarities between Egypt and Pakistan, while Sanaullah Khan highlighted the role of Al-Azhar University in religious education.

Naeem Siddiqui, Special Advisor to the ICCI President, stressed the need for direct connectivity between the two countries to facilitate business growth.

Secretary General Ghulam Murtaza termed the visit a significant step towards fostering greater business collaboration between Egypt and Pakistan.

The meeting also saw the participation of Executive Member Chaudhry Mohammad Irfan and ICCI member Shahid Zafar.