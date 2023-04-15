ICCI Eid Shopping Festival kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :ICCI Eid Shopping Festival has kicked off in F-7 and F-10 Marakaz, which will continue till Chand Raat.

The festival in both markets has been organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with ICT Administration, MCI, concerned Market Associations and J7 Group to provide Eid shopping opportunities to the citizens at affordable prices.

Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad along with President ICCI inaugurated the Eid Shopping Festival.

The people took great interest in the festival as they got the opportunity of such activity after many years.

Speaking at the occasion, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad lauded ICCI and other partners for organizing the Eid shopping festival as it would provide good shopping opportunities to the citizens.

He said that traders are playing an important role in the economy and ICT Administration would cooperate in organizing such activities to promote trade activities. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that the purpose of the shopping festival is to facilitate the inflation-stricken people to do Eid shopping at discounted prices.

He said that the festival would also provide good entertainment to the shoppers as it will include traditional food area, art and crafts corner, mehndi stalls, kids' area, corporate stalls, live music stage, lucky draws, quizzes, laser lights, lighting displays.

He hoped that the shopping festival would increase footfall of customers and provide a good chance to the traders to generate more business. He said that ICCI would organize a full-fledged Summer Festival in Islamabad, which would be held in all markets to facilitate the traders in promoting trade activities.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that said that the trend of shopping festivals is on the rise in the world and hoped that the Eid shopping festival in Islamabad would provide good relief to the customers in Eid shopping in a festive environment.

Tahir Abbasi Chairman, Ahmed Khan President F-10 Market Association and Asad Aziz President F-7 Market Association said that the shopping festival would offer attractive prizes including Umra ticket to the winners besides offering good discounts on shopping.

They thanked ICCI, ICT Administration, MCI and J7 Group for their cooperation and support to organize the Eid Shopping Festival in a successful manner.