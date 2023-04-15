UrduPoint.com

ICCI Eid Shopping Festival Kicks Off In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ICCI Eid Shopping Festival kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :ICCI Eid Shopping Festival has kicked off in F-7 and F-10 Marakaz, which will continue till Chand Raat.

The festival in both markets has been organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with ICT Administration, MCI, concerned Market Associations and J7 Group to provide Eid shopping opportunities to the citizens at affordable prices.

Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad along with President ICCI inaugurated the Eid Shopping Festival.

The people took great interest in the festival as they got the opportunity of such activity after many years.

Speaking at the occasion, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad lauded ICCI and other partners for organizing the Eid shopping festival as it would provide good shopping opportunities to the citizens.

He said that traders are playing an important role in the economy and ICT Administration would cooperate in organizing such activities to promote trade activities.     Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI said that the purpose of the shopping festival is to facilitate the inflation-stricken people to do Eid shopping at discounted prices.

He said that the festival would also provide good entertainment to the shoppers as it will include traditional food area, art and crafts corner, mehndi stalls, kids' area, corporate stalls, live music stage, lucky draws, quizzes, laser lights, lighting displays.

He hoped that the shopping festival would increase footfall of customers and provide a good chance to the traders to generate more business. He said that ICCI would organize a full-fledged Summer Festival in Islamabad, which would be held in all markets to facilitate the traders in promoting trade activities.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that said that the trend of shopping festivals is on the rise in the world and hoped that the Eid shopping festival in Islamabad would provide good relief to the customers in Eid shopping in a festive environment.

Tahir Abbasi Chairman, Ahmed Khan President F-10 Market Association and Asad Aziz President F-7 Market Association said that the shopping festival would offer attractive prizes including Umra ticket to the winners besides offering good discounts on shopping.

They thanked ICCI, ICT Administration, MCI and J7 Group for their cooperation and support to organize the Eid Shopping Festival in a successful manner.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad World Music Business Chamber Market Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

19 minutes ago
 New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to r ..

New UNESCO report reveals $97 billion barrier to reaching education targets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Portugal agree to expand cooperation in various sectors

2 hours ago
 POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next ..

POL prices may go up by Rs10-14 per litre in next two weeks

2 hours ago
 LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build ..

LSaudi Envoy reiterates KSA's commitment to build long-term ties with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.