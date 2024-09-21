ICCI elects Nasir Mansoor Qureshi as President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The election for the office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) was held at Chamber House on Saturday in which Nasir Mansoor Quresh was elected as President, Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President and Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, as Vice President.

All the candidates were elected unopposed and will formally take over the charge of their offices on October 1, 2024, said a news release.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly elected President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said that he would strive hard for the progress and prosperity of business community by focusing on resolving its issues.

He said that the liaison with business related government departments and other relevant organizations would be further strengthened to address the problems of trade and industry.

He said that he would take the fraternity on board on important issues and for ease of doing businesses.

He said that workable proposals would be given to the government for creating conducive environment for business activities.

There is a need to pave the way for international investment in the country at this time, by working on it and his team will create opportunities for trade and investment in the global market by connecting local businessmen with the international market, he added.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari congratulated the newly elected office bearers and assured them of his full support and cooperation in their endeavors aimed at resolving the key issues of the business community.

He also thanked all the members for their votes to the candidates of the Founder Group and enabling them to achieve historic win.

He highlighted the key achievements of his tenure and expressed hope that the new team would accomplish many more milestones for ICCI and the business community.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chairman Founder Group congratulated the newly elected office bearers and said that their unopposed election reflected the trust and confidence of business community on the leadership of Founder Group.

He hoped that the new office bearers would work hard to take ICCI to higher levels of growth and development so that it could play more effective role in promoting the interests of the community.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General United Business Group (UBG) Zafar Bakhtawari while congratulating the newly elected office bearers expressed the hope that they will leave no stone unturned in serving the fraternity and further promoting the image of the Chamber.

Newly elected Senior Vice President Abdul Rahman Siddiqui said that connecting local businessmen with regional and global markets and increasing trade will remain the part of their core vision.

Newly elected Vice President Nasir Mahmood Chaudhry said that they are well aware of the problems being faced by the community at present and are fully prepared to get resolved these challenges.

SVP Faad Waheed, VP Engr. Azhar ul islam Zafar, Founder Group senior members Zubair Ahmed Malik, Khalid Javed, Abdur Rauf Allam, Mian Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masud,Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Shaikh Tariq Sadiq, Group leader Blue area Yousaf Rajput, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan Ajmal Baloch and other have felicitated the newly elected office bearers of ICCI and expressed good wishes for them.

The Chief Election Commissioner Zahid Maqbool, along with the Commission’s members Khalid Chaudhry and Zaheer ud Din Babar announced the results.