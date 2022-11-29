ICCI expresses condolences over demise of SM Munir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned business leader SM Munir, who passed away in Karachi, terming it a great loss to the business community of the country.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari President, Faad Waheed Senior Vice President and Engineer Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) expressed their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing this loss with fortitude.

They said that SM Munir was a great business leader who rendered valuable services to the business community as Chairman of TDAP, President FPCCI and Patron-in-Chief, United Business Group. Khalid Iqbal Malik Group Leader, Khalid Javed, Tariq Sadiq, Abdul Rauf Alam, former Presidents, Executive Members and members of ICCI also expressed their condolences over the sad demise of SM Munir and paid tribute to his services to the business community.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the departed soul and give courage to the bereaved family members.