Open Menu

ICCI, FGP Partners To Promote Youth, Women Entrepreneurship In Collaboration With Academic Institutions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 08:02 PM

ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship in collaboration with academic institutions

In a landmark development for sustainable economic empowerment and environmental responsibility, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Chamber House here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a landmark development for sustainable economic empowerment and environmental responsibility, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Freedom Gate Prosperity (FGP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Chamber House here Friday.

The MoU was formally signed by Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI and Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP.

Former President ICCI Aamir Waheed, Executive Members Faisal Muzzamal, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Advisor to President Naeem Siddiqui, FGP Board’s Director Urooj Raza Sayyami, Farhan Javaid, Shafqat Aziz, and Ms Amna Kayani were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The MoU establishes a strategic partnership between the two organizations to promote youth and women entrepreneurship in collaboration with the academic institutions, conduct skills-based training programs, and collaborate on climate resilience efforts.

A flagship initiative under this partnership is the “Clean Islamabad” campaign, through which both parties will work together to eliminate the use of plastic bags and promote sustainable, plastic-free alternatives. The collaboration also includes policy dialogues, green business model development, research support, and capacity-building activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir M. Qureshi, President of ICCI, stated, “This partnership is a timely step toward inclusive growth and environmental stewardship. ICCI strongly believes in supporting initiatives that empower youth and women entrepreneurs while promoting responsible business practices. Our collaboration with FGP reflects our shared commitment to a cleaner, greener, and economically stronger Islamabad.”

Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, expressed appreciation for ICCI’s proactive role and vision and said, “This MoU marks a meaningful beginning for collaborative, people-centred development. FGP believes that true empowerment comes when economic opportunity is linked with sustainability. We look forward to working with ICCI to shape models that not only create livelihoods but also protect our environment and build climate resilience.”

Both organizations jointly resolved to take forward their shared mission of inclusive economic development, climate adaptation, and community engagement. They agreed to translate this partnership into tangible action, ensuring their joint efforts reach grassroots communities, young entrepreneurs, and small business leaders across Islamabad and beyond.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro ..

Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture ..

25 minutes ago
 ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepr ..

ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship in collaboration wit ..

4 minutes ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condem ..

Polish Embassy celebrates Constitution Day, condemns Khuzdar attack on school bu ..

4 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 50.37 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 50.37 points

4 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 09 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 12.8 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 12.8 trillion in the market

4 minutes ago
Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their co ..

Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their courageous response to recent In ..

11 minutes ago
 AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

3 hours ago
 WB support mission reviews progress of SFERP

WB support mission reviews progress of SFERP

11 minutes ago
 WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shahe ..

WB delegation visits flood-affected areas in Shaheed Benazirabad.

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business