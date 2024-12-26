Open Menu

ICCI Focuses On Strengthing   Industry-academia Linkages: Abdul Rehman Siddiqui

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 06:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) In a significant step towards fostering collaboration between academia and industry, Dr. Anis, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The meeting served as a platform for an engaging discussion on strengthening academia-industry linkages to bridge the gap between educational institutions and the corporate sector.

The session was attended by prominent members of the ICCI, including senior executives, industry experts, and key faculty members from Riphah University.

Both sides emphasized the critical role of academia-industry collaboration in enhancing research, innovation, and employability of graduates.

Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Acting President ICCI welcomed the Vice Chancellor and appreciated Riphah University's dedication to academic excellence and societal contribution.

He underscored the significance of joint ventures, internships, and research initiatives that can bring meaningful outcomes for both sectors.

Dr. Anis highlighted the importance of aligning academic curricula with the evolving requirements of the industry.

He stressed that universities must not only focus on theoretical knowledge but also equip students with practical skills, entrepreneurial mindsets, and exposure to real-world challenges.

Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Acting Senior Vice President of ICCI, emphasized the need for continuous dialogue between academia and industry.

He stated that fostering a culture of collaboration would not only address skill gaps but also drive innovation and competitiveness in the market.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to establish a formal framework for collaboration.

Key areas of focus included research partnerships, capacity-building programs, internships, and organizing joint seminars and workshops.

This initiative is expected to create new opportunities for students, promote innovation, and contribute to national economic growth.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to maintain regular communication and work towards implementing the discussed initiatives effectively.

