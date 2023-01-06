UrduPoint.com

ICCI For 15-years Export Policy To Boost Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ICCI for 15-years export policy to boost economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the government to formulate a 15-year export policy to give a long-term direction to the national industry for enhancing exports.

While talking to Muhammad Naseer, Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP),  during his visit to the chamber, Faad Waheed, Acting President ICCI said that TDAP's trade officers should share market study reports with ICCI on a regular basis so that the business community can capitalize on the potential opportunities of trade and exports in foreign markets.

The Acting President said that many members of ICCI from various sectors including, pharmaceuticals, IT, light engineering, and food products including rice, fruits, and vegetables, meat, marble, cement, textiles, pipes and furniture are being exported to many countries. TDAP should include exporters in its foreign delegations so that they could explore new avenues for export promotion.

He said that ICCI and TDAP are working for the same goal to enhance Pakistan's trade and exports, therefore, close liaison between the tow is important to achieve these goals more effectively.

  Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naseer, DG, TDAP, Islamabad assured that he would try to address the issues highlighted by the members of ICCI to facilitate them in promoting trade and exports.

The Director General said that Pakistan's major focus for exports is on European Union and the USA, but recessionary trends in these markets are causing a fall in our exports. The business community should focus on non-traditional markets including Africa, Central Asia and ASEAN region that offer great prospects for exports.

Muhammad Naseer said that TDAP would cooperate with ICCI in exploring new markets for exports as we need to boost exports to improve the economy.

He said that the business community should pay attention to regional trade as Pakistan has good potential to improve trade with Iran, Afghanistan and other countries in the region.

He said that TDAP is planning to organize an expo for women entrepreneurs in March in Islamabad that would provide them a good opportunity of handling exports. He assured that TDAP Islamabad would organize awareness programs in ICCI for the facilitation of exporters and importers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Africa Afghanistan Islamabad Exports Business Iran European Union Visit Same Chamber Turkish Lira March Women Market Commerce Textile From Government Industry Share Asia

Recent Stories

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

18 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

25 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

2 hours ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

3 hours ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.