ICCI For Allowing Adjusting Refunds

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday urged the Federal board of Revenue for allowing adjustment of income tax and sales tax refunds against payable taxes to facilitate business sector.

They said the business community of the entire country was passing through a very tough time due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that refunds amounting to billions of rupees of business community were stuck up with FBR while the refunds of 2015 were still not paid due to which private sector was facing liquidity issues.

He said in the prevailing circumstances, FBR should allow adjustment of all refunds against customs duty and other payable taxes that would greatly facilitate the business community.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said due to Covid-19 pandemic, businesses and industrial units had suffered massive losses and they were also facing great problems in payment of taxes. Therefore, adjustment of income tax and sales tax refunds against payable taxes would provide them a great relief in these difficult times.

The ICCI president said chambers of commerce and industry of the country had sent their budget proposals to the government and appealed to the Adviser on Finance Dr. Hafeez Sheikh to personally monitor that budget proposals of business community.

He said for the first time in Pakistan's history, our economy was likely to show negative growth due to Covid-19, therefore, it was very important to give due weightage to the budget proposals of private sector to steer the economy out of current challenges.

