UrduPoint.com

ICCI For Capitalizing On Pak-Afghan Bilateral Trade Potential

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 05:22 PM

ICCI for capitalizing on Pak-Afghan bilateral trade potential

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) have discussed collaborating and working jointly for promoting the Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral trade and economic relations that would bring prosperity for both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) have discussed collaborating and working jointly for promoting the Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral trade and economic relations that would bring prosperity for both countries.

These views were exchanged in a meeting of Secretary General, PAJCCI, Ms. Faiza, with President,ICCI, Muhammad Shakeel Munir during her visit to ICCI, said a press release.

Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Baser Daud former President ICCI, Saboor Malik PAJCCI Pakistan Director and others were also present at the occasion.

Shakeel Munir said that according to some estimates, Pakistan and Afghanistan have the potential to increase bilateral trade up to US $8 billion to $10 billion annually and emphasized that both countries should facilitate the private sectors to capitalize on this vast potential.

He stressed that all hurdles in the way of smooth flow of trade should be removed by either side with mutual consultations.

He further said that the number of scanners at the Torkham border should be increased to expedite the goods handling.

ICCI President said that Pakistan could export a wide range of products to Afghanistan including marble and granites, steel, cement, bricks, food products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, clothes, fruits and many other items while it could import fresh and dry fruits from Afghanistan.

� He said that Pakistan provided shortest and cheapest connectivity to Afghanistan with the rest of the world while Afghanistan provided easy access to Pakistan for Central Asian Markets, therefore, close mutual cooperation would be very beneficial for both countries.

He assured that ICCI was ready to work closely with PAJCCI for increasing bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Ms. Faiza shared the vision of President PAJCCI with the President ICCI for improving Pak-Afghan bilateral trade.

She said that promoting trade, investment and JVs between Pakistan and Afghanistan was the key focus of PAJCCI and cooperation of ICCI was important to achieve these goals.

She said that Afghanistan needed to improve and upgrade its trade and industrial infrastructure and Pakistani investors should explore opportunities of investment and JVs in Afghanistan.

She assured that PAJCCI would extend them all possible cooperation in such pursuits.

Both sides also discussed many options to expand and deepen trade and economic relations between the two countries for achieving mutually beneficial results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad World Import Visit Chamber Shakeel Border Market Commerce All From Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Destitute heir of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafa ..

Destitute heir of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar demands ownership of New Deh ..

3 minutes ago
 No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wah ..

No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz: Chief Selector

23 minutes ago
 Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christm ..

Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christmas, New Year

24 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 1,623 new COVID-19 cases, 133 dea ..

Philippines logs 1,623 new COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths

2 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa, heritage museum attracts large number o ..

Lok Virsa, heritage museum attracts large number of visitors

2 minutes ago
 Omicron variant scare looms large over India's Del ..

Omicron variant scare looms large over India's Delhi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.