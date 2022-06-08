UrduPoint.com

ICCI For Deciding Business Timings In Consultation With Stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday said that the business community would extend all possible cooperation to the government in its efforts to overcome the energy crisis as uninterrupted power supply is essential for better growth of trade and industrial activities.

A delegation of business community of the Federal capital led by Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Malik Abrar Ahmed, former Member National Assembly Rawalpindi Division of Pakistan Muslim League and congratulated him on his appointment as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab.

Muhammad Naveed Malik, former Senior Vice President ICCI, Akhtar Abbasi, Mian Razzaq and others were part of the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Malik Abrar Ahmed said that the business community was playing a vital role in the development of the economy so the present government would take all possible measures to solve their key issues.

He appreciated the efforts of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for resolving the issues of the business community and playing an active role in promoting their business interests.

He assured that the suggestions given by the delegation for the betterment of the economy would be given due consideration.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Acting President, ICCI said that in order to save electricity, the government was considering changing the working hours of the markets so that businesses could make maximum use of daylight.

However, he suggested that the new timings for businesses should be determined in consultation with the stakeholders so that the maximum energy could be saved and business activities could also be saved from any damages.

Muhammad Naveed Malik, former Senior Vice President ICCI and other members of the delegation also spoke on the occasion and offered useful suggestions to get the economy out of its current challenges.

