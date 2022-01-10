UrduPoint.com

ICCI For Diversification Of Products, Markets To Boost Exports

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 04:26 PM

ICCI for diversification of products, markets to boost exports

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday urged the government to focus on diversification of exportable products and markets in order to boost the volume of exports, which would ensure achieving better economic growth of the country and address many economic woes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday urged the government to focus on diversification of exportable products and markets in order to boost the volume of exports, which would ensure achieving better economic growth of the country and address many economic woes.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI said that Pakistan was mostly relying on textiles for exports as this sector was making 60 percent contribution to the total exports of the country.

However, he urged that the government to cooperate with the private sector for diversification of exportable products and markets to improve exports in order to tackle Pakistan's long-standing economic woes and achieve sustained growth.

He said that many sectors including engineering, IT, pharmaceuticals, Halal food, marble, granite, gems & jewellery and others have good potential to improve Pakistan's exports and emphasized the need to take solid measures to facilitate these potential sectors to achieve fast growth in exports.

ICCI President urged the government to focus on emerging markets for exports, including Russia, Central Asian region, Africa, Turkey, South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He said that acquisition of new markets and focus on diversification was very important to take our exports to the higher levels.

He said that it was essential for Pakistan to upgrade its industrial sector for producing value-added products for exports.

However, the withdrawal of tax exemptions through a mini-budget would create more problems for upgradation of industries and urged that the government should reconsider its decision.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan has a lot of potential to increase annual IT exports up to US$ 5 billion from the current level of US$2.5 billion.

They urged that the government to cooperate with domestic software houses in setting up their liaison offices in potential markets that would go a long way in improving exports of the IT sector. They further urged the government to facilitate the introduction of modern technology and tools in the agriculture sector that would help in increasing our per acre yield and improving exports of this sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Technology Exports Russia Turkey Agriculture Chamber Shakeel Market Commerce Textile National University From Government Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi announces Mahira Khan as its ‘Bra ..

Peshawar Zalmi announces Mahira Khan as its ‘Brand Ambassador’ for PSL 7

16 minutes ago
 DC visits areas affected by breach in nullah Aik

DC visits areas affected by breach in nullah Aik

14 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis to undergo minor eye surgery

Waqar Younis to undergo minor eye surgery

36 minutes ago
 Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee calls on Governor

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee calls on Governor

14 minutes ago
 Gomal University conducts an entry test for M.Phil ..

Gomal University conducts an entry test for M.Phil, Ph.D programs

14 minutes ago
 Van catches fire in burewala

Van catches fire in burewala

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.