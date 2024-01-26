ICCI For Enhancing Education Budget To Promote Knowledge Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Friday urged the need to enhance budgetary allocation for educational sector in the country
He said that the youth were the future of country and still, less than 2% of the GDP was being allocated for education, thus millions of children were deprived of education.
He was addressing a ceremony organized to observe the International Day of Education at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He pleaded for substantially increasing the budget for education so that the educated youth could play an active role in the economic development and promote the knowledge economy.
He said that mosques might be the centre to educate the out-of-school children.
He said that the business community was ready to cooperate with the government to improve the poor condition of schools.
Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General, National Language Promotion Department and former Vice Chancellor of Punjab University said that Pakistan could not progress without properly educating its children.
He stressed that education in urdu should also be focused, which was the national language of the country.
He said that "to develop a tolerant nation, we should promote arts, poetry, literature, and painting as well."
Imtiaz Haider, Director General, Hamdard University said that prejudice, hatred, inequality, and other negative
elements could be eradicated from society by providing quality education to the children.
He stressed for close academia-industry liaison to improve the economy.
Recent Stories
President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
More Stories From Business
-
SECP proposes anti-harassment measures for listed companies46 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation dip by 0.14 pc1 hour ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.214,200 per tola2 hours ago
-
Agricultural machinery imports grew by 70.42 percent in 06 months4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 20248 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower8 hours ago
-
US stocks rise on strong growth data17 hours ago
-
'Premature' to talk rate cuts, says ECB after pausing again17 hours ago
-
SIFC urges stakeholders to fast-track initiatives for investor-friendly environment19 hours ago