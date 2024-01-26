ICCI for enhancing education budget to promote knowledge economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Friday urged the need to enhance budgetary allocation for educational sector in the country

He said that the youth were the future of country and still, less than 2% of the GDP was being allocated for education, thus millions of children were deprived of education.

He was addressing a ceremony organized to observe the International Day of Education at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He pleaded for substantially increasing the budget for education so that the educated youth could play an active role in the economic development and promote the knowledge economy.

He said that mosques might be the centre to educate the out-of-school children.

He said that the business community was ready to cooperate with the government to improve the poor condition of schools.

Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General, National Language Promotion Department and former Vice Chancellor of Punjab University said that Pakistan could not progress without properly educating its children.

He stressed that education in urdu should also be focused, which was the national language of the country.

He said that "to develop a tolerant nation, we should promote arts, poetry, literature, and painting as well."

Imtiaz Haider, Director General, Hamdard University said that prejudice, hatred, inequality, and other negative

elements could be eradicated from society by providing quality education to the children.

He stressed for close academia-industry liaison to improve the economy.