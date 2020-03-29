ICCI for extending maximum support to needy people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the business community to come forward and extend maximum support to the poor and needy people in this difficult hour and become partner with the government in mitigating the problems of weak segments of society.

ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said the businesses and industrial units were closed due to coronavirus issue, but vowed that workers would not be laid off and paid wages so that they could support their families.

He also appealed to the business community not to lay off any worker and play their role in meeting their needs in this tough time.

He said that a support desk has been setup in ICCI that would start working from April 2,2020.

He further emphasized that well-to-do and wealthy people should take maximum participation in welfare activities and added that business community was standing with the government in this challenging time. He said this while addressing a consultative meeting of ICCI Executive Committee through video link.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that after consultation, a Committee has been formed under his supervision comprising Muhammad Aslam Khokhar and Faad Waheed Executive Members ICCI to analyze the situation and provide support to the needy people.

The ICCI president issued instructions for doubling the capacity of already running 'Langar' (free meal) at G-8/1, Islamabad to provide lunch to labor class.

He urged that the 'Langar' place should be disinfected with spray so that people could avail lunch in a neat and clean place.

He also appealed to the business community to contribute for this noble cause. He said that nations have to face the difficult times and this situation could be coped with unity and cooperation. He stressed that business community should fully follow the instructions of government to control the outspread of coronavirus.

He said that ICCI would remain closed by April 1st, but government's instructions would be followed after taking direction from Trade Regulator who has already extended the membership renewal date up to April 30,2020.