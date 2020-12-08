UrduPoint.com
ICCI For Extending PM's Construction Package To Uplift The Economy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:09 PM

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the real estate and construction sector has the potential to uplift the economy and put country on the path of sustainable economic growth

Therefore, he urged the government to further extend PM's construction for another year that would attract maximum investment to Pakistan and bring a revolution in the construction industry.

He said this while addressing as chief guest the inauguration ceremony of Asasa Real Estate and Builders launched by Attiya Liaqat CEO, the first female entrepreneurs who launched a real estate company in Gulberg Green, Islamabad.

Ali Nawaz Awan MNA and SAPM on CDA Affairs, Sheikh Amir Waheed former President ICCI, Sardar Tahir Mehmood President Federation of Realtors, Rao Bilal Anwar and others were present at the occasion.

Yasir Ilyas Khan said that housing demand was on the rise in Pakistan due to rapidly increasing population as the country needed to build around 12 million houses per year to bridge the huge gap.

The extension in construction package for one more year would facilitate the construction of more houses across the country, especially for the low income segments of the society, he added. He said that over 70 allied industries were associated with the construction sector and boom in construction activities would boost the business of allied industries besides creating plenty of new jobs.

He said that the real estate and construction sector played key roles in the economic development of a country and the government should provide more incentives to this sector for achieving better economic growth and employment generation. He congratulated Ms. Attiya Liaqat, CEO, Asasa Estate and Builders for launching her career in real estate and wished her great success.

He stressed that the government should make more conducive policies for economic empowerment of women so that they could play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA and SAPM on CDA Affairs said that the government has set the economy in the right direction and the country would emerge as a strong economy of the region in a few years.

He said that after 40-50 years, Pakistan has got the opportunity to accelerate the industrialization process as the government was giving key priority to promote businesses and industries.

He said that Pakistan was endowed with plenty of resources and great human talent and the current leadership was focused on harnessing the actual potential of the country for achieving rapid economic growth.

He said that the government would encourage women through policy measures to come forward and play an enhanced role in nation building.

