ICCI For Focusing On Exports To Achieve Sustainable Economic Growth

Published January 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday urged the government to take measures for maximum facilitation of exporters as the export-led growth was the good option for Pakistan to achieve sustainable economic growth and bring prosperity in the country.

He said that the country has achieved over 18 percent growth in exports during the fiscal year 2020-21, however, this performance was still far less than the actual potential as Pakistan could increase exports of many products including marble and granite, pharmaceuticals, IT services, rice and others.

For this purpose, strenuous efforts from the government side for the facilitation of of exporters were needed.

He was of the View that the withdrawal of exemptions worth Rs.343 billion would affect the growth of exports.

He expressed these views while addressing a dinner reception organized by Muhammad Naveed Malik, former Senior Vice President ICCI, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President and former MNA Zamurrad Khan and others were present at the occasion.

Shakeel Munir said that boosting exports was so important for Pakistan to address its economic challenges as exports promotion would improve foreign reserves, finance imports, service debt, stabilize Currency and overcome the persistent problem of the balance of payment deficit of the country.

He said that small countries like Singapore have annual exports of over USD 300 billion, but Pakistan's exports were still less than USD 30 billion despite the fact that Pakistan has the potential to take its annual exports to USD 50-100 billion.

He urged the government to provide support for improving the competitiveness of exports in the global market, empower SMEs by providing them easy access to finance at low interest rates, simplify regulations and reduce high taxes on businesses.

He said that boosting exports up to the real potential was the most viable option to rid the country of economic woes and march towards sustainable development.

