ICCI For Focusing On IT Industry To Increase Its Exports Up To $ 10 Billion

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The rapid adoption of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is very important for better socio-economic development and for promoting Pakistan as a digital economy, therefore, the government should focus on this industry to increase its annual exports to at least $ 10 billion per annum.

This was expressed by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during a visit to the 22nd ITCN Asia 2023 being organized by the Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan Pvt. Limited at Pakistan-China Friendship Centre, ICCI is one of the strategic partners in this event, said a press release issued here.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan has a huge pool of young talent and by providing them with training and education in the IT field, the country can make rapid increase in its IT exports.

He said that Pakistan's neighbors are earning billions of Dollars from IT exports, but our IT exports are still far behind our actual potential as Pakistan's exports of ICT services, including telecommunication, computer and information services, reached $2.

6 billion in FY 2022.

He stressed that the government should make more conducive policies for the IT industry to bring a new revolution in this high potential sector.

The 3-days action-packed has provided an excellent platform to the IT industry players to showcase the solutions for all important issues of the economy related to the government, cloud, data centre, cyber security, ERP, education, banking and finance, health & pharma, ecommerce, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

The series of conferences were also organized on the sidelines of the event to provide a learning environment for the like-minded people to share knowledge & experiences.

The event also provided a good opportunity for the entire tech ecosystem of Pakistan along with the leaders from the public and private sectors to gather under one roof and witness the biggest tech festival of the country.

