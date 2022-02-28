ICCI for focusing on marble industry to promote exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Shakeel Munir on Monday urged the government to focus on marble industry for its better growth as this sector has the potential to transform Pakistan into a fast growing economy.

He said that Pakistan has huge reserves of marble and granite in all regions of the country and the government should cooperate in introducing mechanized mining in this sector by reducing duties on import of marble machinery and technology.

He said this while talking to Amir Noorani and Nasir Ahmed, Dubai-based prominent businessmen of the marble sector during their visit to ICCI. Saleem Mughal, former Chairman, All Pakistan Marble Industry Association was also present at the occasion. Shakeel Munir said that many countries including China, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Brazil have exploited their marble reserves effectively for economic development, but in Pakistan this sector has not been given due attention despite its tremendous potential to promote exports and improve the economy.

He said that outdated technology was still in use in the quarrying and processing of marble products due to which the ratio of wastage was quite high.

He urged the government to cooperate in introducing the latest machinery in the marble sector for promoting mechanized mining in order to produce valued-added marble & granite products and increase exports.

He urged the government to address all key issues of the marble sector to unleash its real potential for economic development of the country.

He assured the delegation that ICCI would fully cooperate with them for enhancing import of marble and granite products from Pakistan for the UAE.

Speaking at the occasion, Amir Noorani and Nasir Ahmed, Dubai-based prominent businessmen of the marble sector said that a lot of construction projects were going on in Dubai and UAE, so Pakistan has great potential to increase its exports of marble products by their value addition.

Saleem Mughal, former Chairman, All Pakistan Marble Industry Association, said that the government's support was needed for infrastructure development, technological upgradation, access to finance, human resource development and marketing to facilitate the better growth of the marble sector.

He urged the government to ensure low cost financing schemes for the marble industry for its better development.

He said that lack of access roads to mines, connecting roads network, utilities and industrial zones were the key factors behind low investment and poor growth of this sector and stressed that the government should address these issues on priority basis.