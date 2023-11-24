ICCI for focusing on renewable energy to ensure rapid revival of economy

Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faad Waheed Friday said that Pakistan was relying on thermal energy, which was more expensive making Pakistani businesses uncompetitive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faad Waheed Friday said that Pakistan was relying on thermal energy, which was more expensive making Pakistani businesses uncompetitive.

He urged the government to focus on renewable energy that would significantly reduce production costs and pave the way for rapid revival of the economy.

He said this while talking to Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali during a meeting, according to a press release.

He said that due to heavy dependence on thermal power, the stock of circular debt has also surged to over Rs. 2.30 trillion by the end of June 2023 despite a massive increase in power tariffs.

However, increasing the share of renewable energy will make electricity cheaper for industry, achieve greater energy security, reduce carbon emissions and enable Pakistan to save billions of dollars every year.

Faad Waheed said the share of thermal power is over 58.8 percent in the total energy mix, hydel 25.8 percent, and renewable is just 6.8 percent as of July-March 2023.

He urged the government to take solid measures to increase the share of renewable to over 50 percent in order to make hefty cuts in the production cost, boost investment, and put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth.

He said that a World Bank’s report estimates that utilizing just 0.071 percent of the country’s area for solar energy would meet Pakistan’s current electricity demand and urged that all possible efforts should be made to exploit this huge untapped cheap energy potential.

Speaking on the occasion, the Energy minister assured that the government was committed to increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to achieve a sustainable energy future.

He said that Pakistan is blessed with abundant potential for solar and wind power and the government is working to exploit them with international support and investment.

He said that the government’s supportive policies and incentives for renewable energy would transition the country towards a cleaner, more sustainable, environment-friendly, affordable and resilient energy landscape.

He said that the future of renewable energy in Pakistan holds great promises and the government is working to enhance its share which would also benefit the entrepreneurs and investors by bringing down their cost of doing business and investment in the country.